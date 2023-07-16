Bryce Miller and Reese Olson are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers face off on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .368 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 357 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Olson (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw two innings, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Olson has five starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.1 innings per outing.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals - Away Matt Manning - 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal - 7/19/2023 Royals - Away - Alec Marsh 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Blake Snell

