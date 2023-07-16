Zack Short -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .211.

Short has had a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), including multiple hits four times (8.2%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Short has an RBI in 10 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 18 .228 AVG .182 .279 OBP .294 .367 SLG .295 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings