Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .220 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Baddoo has recorded a hit in 26 of 54 games this season (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (20.4%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 54 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.238
|AVG
|.203
|.299
|OBP
|.351
|.350
|SLG
|.329
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|19/7
|K/BB
|21/18
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.