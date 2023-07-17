On Monday, Akil Baddoo (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .220 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Baddoo has recorded a hit in 26 of 54 games this season (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (20.4%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 54 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .238 AVG .203 .299 OBP .351 .350 SLG .329 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 19/7 K/BB 21/18 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings