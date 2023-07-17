Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Monday, Amed Rosario (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- In 65.1% of his games this year (56 of 86), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 86 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.310
|AVG
|.200
|.363
|OBP
|.232
|.460
|SLG
|.233
|19
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|42/7
|7
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Priester will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 22 years old.
