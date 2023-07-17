On Monday, Andy Ibanez (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .231.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of those games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has an RBI in 13 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.6% of his games this year (21 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .240 AVG .220 .262 OBP .268 .413 SLG .407 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings