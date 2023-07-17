The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .207.

Haase has had a hit in 33 of 68 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits nine times (13.2%).

He has hit a home run in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.4%).

He has scored in 17 of 68 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .241 AVG .175 .278 OBP .230 .361 SLG .228 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings