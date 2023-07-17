Monday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) and Cleveland Guardians (45-48) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.

The probable pitchers are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Quinn Priester for the Pirates.

Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Guardians vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered 37 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 21-16 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 374 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule