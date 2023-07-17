Guardians vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Monday at PNC Park against Xzavion Curry, who will start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The Guardians are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+105). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.
Guardians vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-125
|+105
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won 58.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (27-19).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 21-16 (56.8%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- Cleveland has played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-51-4).
- The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 ATS.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-22
|21-26
|20-14
|25-34
|29-29
|16-19
