The Cleveland Guardians (45-48) have dropped four straight games as they prepare to square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52), who have lost three in a row. Monday's matchup at PNC Park begins at 7:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester will get the nod for the Pirates.

Guardians vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry gets the nod for the Guardians and will make his first start of the season.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 23 times this season.

He has an ERA of 3.04, a 3.2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.162 in 23 games this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.

