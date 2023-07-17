Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .727 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .274 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.333
|AVG
|.217
|.386
|OBP
|.267
|.531
|SLG
|.542
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|18
|19/7
|K/BB
|27/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (1-11) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.33 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
