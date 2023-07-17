Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Matt Vierling (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, four walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .272 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (40 of 70), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (30.0%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.231
|AVG
|.304
|.325
|OBP
|.347
|.333
|SLG
|.467
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|18/14
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.33 ERA ranks 67th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
