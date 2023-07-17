On Monday, Myles Straw (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 13 doubles, three triples and 30 walks while hitting .234.

Straw has picked up a hit in 55 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 91 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 13 games this year (14.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .203 AVG .261 .261 OBP .337 .280 SLG .309 9 XBH 7 0 HR 0 8 RBI 7 36/12 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 8

Pirates Pitching Rankings