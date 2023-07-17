Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Myles Straw (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 13 doubles, three triples and 30 walks while hitting .234.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 55 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 91 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 13 games this year (14.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.203
|AVG
|.261
|.261
|OBP
|.337
|.280
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|7
|36/12
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Priester will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
