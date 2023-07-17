Monday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (27-67) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (41-51) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Tigers will call on Matt Manning (3-1) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (1-11).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Detroit is 3-5 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 357 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule