Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Rosario has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 3.4% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (26 of 87), with more than one RBI seven times (8.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (34 of 87), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.310
|AVG
|.207
|.363
|OBP
|.237
|.460
|SLG
|.255
|19
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|14
|32/14
|K/BB
|43/7
|7
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.