Tuesday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-4) to the mound, while Logan Allen will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Guardians vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Guardians games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious 15 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (385 total, 4.1 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule