The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jared Triolo will hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Guardians games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered 36 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 14-22 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 38 of its 93 chances.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 22-26 20-14 26-34 30-29 16-19

