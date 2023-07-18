How to Watch the Guardians vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Mitch Keller, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 67 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 385 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound for his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-4
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jon Gray
|7/15/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Martín Pérez
|7/17/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-0
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Quinn Priester
|7/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Mitch Keller
|7/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Rich Hill
|7/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Zack Wheeler
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|-
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
