Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Mitch Keller, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 67 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 385 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates W 11-0 Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough

