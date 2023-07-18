Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) on Tuesday, July 18, when they clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) at PNC Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Pirates (-110). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.31 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Guardians' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Pirates have gone 12-8 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Guardians have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win 15 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+125) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.