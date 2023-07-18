You can find player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Jose Ramirez and other players on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 100 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.356/.494 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 69 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.353/.510 on the year.

Naylor has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Keller Stats

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 19 starts this season.

Keller has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 7.0 1 0 0 4 5 at Dodgers Jul. 3 5.0 8 5 4 7 1 vs. Padres Jun. 28 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 7.0 5 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 5.0 5 4 4 7 3

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .261/.330/.438 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .232/.318/.387 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

