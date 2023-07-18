Guardians vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 18
Jared Triolo takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (41-53) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.
The probable starters are Mitch Keller (9-4) for the Pirates and Logan Allen for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.31 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- Allen will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old lefty is making his MLB debut.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- The Pirates' Keller (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .223.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Keller has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).
