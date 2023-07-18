Jared Triolo takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (41-53) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (9-4) for the Pirates and Logan Allen for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.31 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen will start for the Guardians, his first this season.

The 24-year-old lefty is making his MLB debut.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates' Keller (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .223.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Keller has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).

