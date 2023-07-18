Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .229 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has had an RBI in 33 games this year (38.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.234
|AVG
|.224
|.313
|OBP
|.331
|.367
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|22
|37/18
|K/BB
|36/23
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-4) out for his 20th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
