Josh Naylor -- hitting .436 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Pirates.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland with 97 hits, batting .313 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Naylor is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.1% of them.

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has driven home a run in 38 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (34.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .322 AVG .304 .359 OBP .347 .520 SLG .500 16 XBH 19 7 HR 6 30 RBI 39 25/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings