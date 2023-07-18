Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .375 with three homers.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (19.6%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 15 games this year (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 51 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.333
|AVG
|.224
|.386
|OBP
|.287
|.531
|SLG
|.541
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|19
|19/7
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
