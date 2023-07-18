Myles Straw -- 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Pirates.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 92 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 92 games this season.

In 14 games this season (15.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (33.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .203 AVG .269 .261 OBP .344 .280 SLG .323 9 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 8 36/12 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 8

Pirates Pitching Rankings