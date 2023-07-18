Adley Rutschman and Mookie Betts are among the players with prop bets available when the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Orioles vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (7-4) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.18), first in WHIP (.927), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Yankees Jul. 3 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 21 5.0 4 4 2 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 6.2 5 2 2 8 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 94 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He has a slash line of .276/.376/.434 on the season.

Rutschman has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 2 1 2 5

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 92 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .270/.340/.496 slash line on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Betts Stats

Betts has 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .285/.385/.587 on the year.

Betts has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .390 with three doubles, five home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 44 walks and 63 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .321/.399/.558 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

