Tuesday's game between the Kansas City Royals (27-68) and the Detroit Tigers (42-51) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Royals coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 18.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-4).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Detroit has won one of its four games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 360 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule