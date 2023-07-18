Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 4.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 4.0 0 0 0 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 79 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .227/.306/.394 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.298/.458 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

