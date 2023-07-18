Zack Short -- .130 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .208.

Short has gotten a hit in 20 of 50 games this year (40.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (8.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had an RBI in 10 games this season (20.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 50 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 19 .228 AVG .174 .279 OBP .283 .367 SLG .283 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 15/7 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings