The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .120 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while batting .140.

Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 36 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In four games this year (11.1%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 36 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .091 AVG .179 .130 OBP .203 .114 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings