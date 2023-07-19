Guardians vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) versus the Cleveland Guardians (47-48) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on July 19.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.
Guardians vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 33 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 17-16 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Cleveland has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 395 (4.2 per game).
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Rangers
|L 12-4
|Aaron Civale vs Jon Gray
|July 15
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Gavin Williams vs Andrew Heaney
|July 16
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Tanner Bibee vs Martín Pérez
|July 17
|@ Pirates
|W 11-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Quinn Priester
|July 18
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Logan Allen vs Mitch Keller
|July 19
|@ Pirates
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Rich Hill
|July 21
|Phillies
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 22
|Phillies
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zack Wheeler
|July 23
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
