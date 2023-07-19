Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-135). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games. Cleveland's past three contests have gone over the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.8.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have a 28-19 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.6% of those games).

Cleveland has a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 94 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-51-4).

The Guardians are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 23-26 20-14 27-34 31-29 16-19

