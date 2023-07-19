Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will look to get to Rich Hill when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Guardians vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 70 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Guardians are 15th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Cleveland ranks 25th in runs scored with 395 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the fewest Ks in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale (3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Civale is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Civale is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 10 outings this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates W 11-0 Away Xzavion Curry Quinn Priester 7/18/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Logan Allen Mitch Keller 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez 7/22/2023 Phillies - Home Tanner Bibee Zack Wheeler 7/23/2023 Phillies - Home - Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals - Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale -

