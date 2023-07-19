Josh Naylor leads the Cleveland Guardians (47-48) into a contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) after homering twice in a 10-1 victory over the Pirates. It begins at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (3-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (7-9).

Guardians vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.85 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will hand the ball to Civale (3-2) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.65 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season.

His last time out was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .265 against him.

Hill is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Hill has put together 16 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 19 outings this season.

The 43-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.85), 59th in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

