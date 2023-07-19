The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Pirates.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .232 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 86 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has an RBI in 34 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .234 AVG .230 .313 OBP .333 .367 SLG .405 13 XBH 14 4 HR 6 20 RBI 24 37/18 K/BB 37/23 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings