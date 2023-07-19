The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (99) this season while batting .314 with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with four homers.

In 66.7% of his games this season (56 of 84), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (36.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 14 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 46.4% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 30 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .322 AVG .307 .359 OBP .349 .520 SLG .534 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 30 RBI 45 25/11 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings