Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Pirates - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.410 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland in total hits (99) this season while batting .314 with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with four homers.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (56 of 84), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (36.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 46.4% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 30 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.322
|AVG
|.307
|.359
|OBP
|.349
|.520
|SLG
|.534
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|45
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 61st, 1.442 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
