On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .275 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 42 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (8.3%).

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .231 AVG .308 .325 OBP .353 .333 SLG .469 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 18/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

