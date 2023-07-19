Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .275 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 42 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (8.3%).
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.231
|AVG
|.308
|.325
|OBP
|.353
|.333
|SLG
|.469
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|18/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Yarbrough (2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.