Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 82 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .416, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- In 57 of 92 games this year (62.0%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 34 games this year (37.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.220
|AVG
|.243
|.312
|OBP
|.308
|.348
|SLG
|.476
|14
|XBH
|22
|3
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|34
|48/20
|K/BB
|48/18
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (2-4) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.