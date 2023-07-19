Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (28-68) against the Detroit Tigers (42-52) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 19.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for the Tigers and Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) for the Royals.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit is 3-5 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 60% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 370 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

