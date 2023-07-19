Spencer Torkelson leads the Detroit Tigers (42-52) into a contest with the Kansas City Royals (28-68) a game after homering twice in an 11-10 defeat to the Royals. It starts at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for the Tigers and Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (5-5, 2.70 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (2-4, 5.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 4.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.004 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Rodriguez has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 361 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 747 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 82 home runs (29th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-23 with a double and two RBI in five innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.

Yarbrough enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Yarbrough is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.9 innings per start.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.