Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .271.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (30.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.299
|.325
|OBP
|.344
|.333
|SLG
|.456
|7
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|18/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
