Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .271.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (21.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (30.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .231 AVG .299 .325 OBP .344 .333 SLG .456 7 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 18/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings