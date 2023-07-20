On Thursday, Nick Maton (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .156 with six doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 36.0% of his games this year (27 of 75), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.137 AVG .173
.276 OBP .289
.196 SLG .364
4 XBH 9
1 HR 6
9 RBI 17
31/18 K/BB 33/17
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.20 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, July 4, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
