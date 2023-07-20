Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 20
On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .293 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .415, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- In 62.4% of his games this year (58 of 93), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.9%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.6% of his games this year, Torkelson has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.220
|AVG
|.244
|.312
|OBP
|.307
|.348
|SLG
|.472
|14
|XBH
|22
|3
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|34
|48/20
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
