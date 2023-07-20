On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .293 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .415, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.

In 62.4% of his games this year (58 of 93), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.9%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.6% of his games this year, Torkelson has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .220 AVG .244 .312 OBP .307 .348 SLG .472 14 XBH 22 3 HR 11 17 RBI 34 48/20 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings