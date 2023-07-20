Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will take the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Thursday.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (90).

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.367).

The Tigers have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (373 total runs).

The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Lorenzen heads into the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Lorenzen will try to last five or more innings for his 16th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Mariners W 6-0 Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Away Reese Olson Bryce Miller 7/17/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Matt Manning Jordan Lyles 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres - Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres - Home Matt Manning Seth Lugo 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Tarik Skubal Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Griffin Canning

