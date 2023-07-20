On Thursday, July 20, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (43-52) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (28-69) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Detroit has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 25, or 29.8%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 16-41 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

