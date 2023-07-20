The Detroit Tigers (43-52) visit the Kansas City Royals (28-69) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Tigers will look to Michael Lorenzen (4-6) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-9).

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will hand the ball to Lorenzen (4-6) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Royals

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .233 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.373) and 82 home runs.

The Royals have gone 11-for-44 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .286 batting average against him.

Greinke is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this game.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Zack Greinke vs. Tigers

He will match up with a Tigers offense that is hitting .229 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .367 (29th in the league) with 90 total home runs (26th in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Greinke has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

