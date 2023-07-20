Tigers vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers (43-52) visit the Kansas City Royals (28-69) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
The Tigers will look to Michael Lorenzen (4-6) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-9).
Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Lorenzen (4-6) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
- The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 16 games.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Michael Lorenzen vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .233 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.373) and 82 home runs.
- The Royals have gone 11-for-44 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- Greinke (1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .286 batting average against him.
- Greinke is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this game.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.
- In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Zack Greinke vs. Tigers
- He will match up with a Tigers offense that is hitting .229 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .367 (29th in the league) with 90 total home runs (26th in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Greinke has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.
