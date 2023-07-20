Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.317) this season, fueled by 65 hits.

In 60.9% of his 87 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry has an RBI in 16 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .252 AVG .234 .340 OBP .296 .382 SLG .345 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 38/12 6 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings