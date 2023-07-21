Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Pirates.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .256 with 17 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has an RBI in 28 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (36 of 89), with two or more runs 10 times (11.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.310
|AVG
|.207
|.363
|OBP
|.240
|.460
|SLG
|.259
|19
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|17
|32/14
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.84 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.84 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.