Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Phillies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has five doubles and three walks while hitting .136.
- Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), with multiple hits three times (8.1%).
- In 37 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (13.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.091
|AVG
|.169
|.130
|OBP
|.194
|.114
|SLG
|.237
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|19/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.84, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
