Gabriel Arias is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 17 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-1.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .181 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Arias has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (7.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 53 games (18.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .125 AVG .230 .253 OBP .321 .172 SLG .419 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 26/11 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings