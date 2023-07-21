Gabriel Arias is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesJuly 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 17 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-1.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .181 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Arias has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 7.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (7.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 53 games (18.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 25
.125 AVG .230
.253 OBP .321
.172 SLG .419
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
26/11 K/BB 25/10
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Suarez (2-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.84 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
