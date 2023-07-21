Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (47-49) and Philadelphia Phillies (52-44) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-4) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Guardians were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 contests.

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (400 total, 4.2 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule